Parque do Terror brings together Warner franchises in São Paulo; check out

Warner’s iconic horror films and franchises will be present at an unprecedented event in the world, Parque de Terror, which will arrive at Shopping VillaLobos, in São Paulo, from September 9. O Terror Park – Warner Bros. it will be an immersive experience based on titles like The Exorcist; It: The Thing, Doctor Sleep and universe of Invocation of Evil (with the nun and Annabelle).

With more than 1,700m², the event will feature an exhibition of realistic scenarios from the films. With costumed actors, special, visual and sound effects setting the scene, the Terror Park will have instagrammable three-dimensional panels with It: The Thing (where it is possible to take a photo with the iconic balloon) and Doctor Sleepfor photos on Danny’s bicycle and perspective of the hotel hallway with the Grady sisters.

Reproductions of iconic scenarios, characterized characters, posters and projections made on the walls of the installations are also part of the exhibition’s script, which will have virtual books abouts works, deleted scenes, information about the authors, directors and cast, as well as curiosities about the filming.

The exhibition officially opens to the public on September 9, at Shopping VillaLobos. Tickets cost from BRL 25 to BRL 110 and are now available on the Tickets For Fun website.

SERVICE

TERROR PARK – WARNER BROS

Shopping VillaLobos – Av. Dr. Ruth Cardoso, 4777 – Pinheiros University Garden, São Paulo – São Paulo

From September 9, 2022 on short season

Schedules: Tuesday to Sunday, between 12:00 and 23:00 – Exhibition hours may change

Visitation Duration: 40 min per group

Entrance fee: From R$25 reais