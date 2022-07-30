Patrícia Abravanel appears with her three children on vacation

Patrícia Abravanel shows a fun moment with her three children on a walk on the beach

the presenter Patricia Abravanel surprised the followers by showing a fun moment with the three children. The heiress of “Homem do Baú”, the presenter Silvio Santosis a mother of three children.

The famous is married to Fábio Farias, the two have been together for 9 years and made their marriage official in 2017. The couple’s firstborn, Pedro, is seven years old. Middle daughter Jane is four years old. The youngest, Senor, is only three years old.

Recently, in a conversation with followers on social media, the heiress of the iconic presenter Silvio Santos told that at the beginning of the relationship with Fábio, she showed a lot of resistance in giving in to the charms of her current partner. Second Patricia Abravanelher current husband had a very generous list of famous ex-girlfriends.

As a result, his fear only increased. Despite all her resistance, the communicator revealed that the main responsible for the relationship between the two of them working out in the beginning was Fábio himself.

“I didn’t stay with him. He was on that purpose (to have a husband). I didn’t get dressed. You know when you go (and think): ‘Whoever will be with me will know me the way I am, without me getting dressed’”, wrote the artist. She also completed guaranteeing that her husband was: “insistent and persevering”, delivered Patricia Abravanel.

After the presenter said yes, the family grew and together the couple had three beautiful fruits. It is no wonder that the artist, from time to time, shares moments of fun with her family together. On the afternoon of this Thursday (28), the famous mother took advantage of the rest of the July vacation and showed a moment of pure fun with the heirs.

On the occasion, Silvio Santos’ daughter appeared having the biggest party with her three children. In the images you can see the presenter and the children very excited and smiling, as they party in the water. In another click, the youngest of the family appears concentrated while playing in the sand.

Tell us what you think!