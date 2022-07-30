Paulo André counters Maíra Cardi and exposes prints of conversation with Arthur Aguiar: ‘I’ll leave the test’

The beef between Maíra Cardi and Paulo André gained another chapter. After Arthur Aguiar’s wife stated that the athlete did not invite the champion of “Big Brother Brasil 22” to his birthday party, the former BBB returned to comment on the controversy. In Instagram stories, he countered the weight loss coach and exposed prints of a conversation that shows the invitation was sent to the actor.

“I don’t like to come here to talk about controversial and unnecessary things, but I think this one is worth talking about. For those who don’t understand, days ago, I participated in a podcast and said that I didn’t have much contact with Arthur, however, I had sent the invitation of my birthday to him. Everything could have been resolved much better with a message, than with a mockery on the internet”, began Paulo André.

The medalist stressed that he sent the invitation and explained why he never reached Arthur Aguiar. “And I sent the invite, yes. It would be very brave of me to go on a live podcast and say something that isn’t true. I sent the invite, I don’t know what happened. I’ve sent the invite to a lot of people. and I didn’t realize that the message hadn’t reached him to resend the invitation. I’ll leave the evidence here for the people who are attacking me, offending me”, he said.

Arthur Aguiar and Paulo André during the reality show Photo: Reproduction

“I will leave the proof here for the people who are attacking me, for the people who are offending me. Today I had a wonderful day with my son, there are people even saying that I am using my son to try to clean the image, to try I don’t need it, and I will never in my life use my son’s image to try to do something that people are assuming.”

Then Paulo André posted prints of a conversation with Arthur Aguiar in which he shows that he sent the invitation. In the messages, PA even asks his friend if he would have changed his cell number.

“I didn’t change it, bro. It’s the same number I gave you up there. Here on my WhatsApp nothing arrived”, said the singer. “I sent it to that number right there, po, I sent it Saturday at 4:50 pm. I recorded a screen for you to see”, explained PA “That’s crazy, because the number is the same one that is there”, replied Arthur. “Exactly. I don’t know what happened”, declared Paulo André. “But anyway. thanks for the invitation, bro!”, thanked Maíra Cardi’s husband. “But anyway, here it is. Take the family. Hugs”, concluded Paulo André.

Paulo André posts prints of conversation with Arthur Aguiar Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Understand the beginning of the controversy:

The argument between Maíra Cardi and Paulo André started after last Thursday (28) she denied the athlete. Arthur Aguiar’s wife said he didn’t receive any invitation from PA

“I saw yesterday on a podcast of him talking about Arthur, that he looked up and they talked and that he invited Arthur to his birthday, but that they are very different, Arthur is more into his own. I don’t know where you invited, just in thought, you didn’t talk because you didn’t want to. He sent the phone and you didn’t even call,” she said.

Soon after, the weight loss coach said she had no problem exposing the situation. “Although I don’t have a camera in my life, because it’s not ‘Big Brother’, we tell you, okay? Don’t be silent. It’s okay not to like it, everyone has their right. But you have to handle it, you can’t play it on other people’s f*cks”, she shot her.