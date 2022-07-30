Paulo Gustavo’s widower poses with his 2 children in the mansion’s living room

The children of actor Paulo Gustavo came up with their father in a home show

the dermatologist Thales Bretasactor’s widower Paulo Gustavo, shared with family fans some very special moments with their children. The doctor and the comedian were together for about seven years. The romance began in 2014. Thales revealed that around the time she met PG, she soon fell in love with the artist. However, he was afraid of the exposure he would get from having a relationship with someone so famous.

The couple made the union official in 2015. The luxurious wedding brought together friends and family at a party at Parque Lage, in Rio de Janeiro. It didn’t take long for them to realize a big dream – that of being parents. Little Romeu and Gael were born through surrogate bellies. The boys came into the world a few days apart and are currently two years old.

Since the early departure of Paulo Gustavo, Thales takes care of the couple’s children. He has a support network that includes the boys’ grandmother. Dona Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral, who inspired one of the actor’s most famous characters, Dona Hermínia, is very attached to her grandchildren and helps a lot in raising children.

Taking advantage of a weekend of rest, Thales posed with the boys admiring a beautiful sunset in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Afterwards, he recorded a more homely program with the children. In the click, father and children appear in a movie session, at home. “Movie session with them! With popcorn right. I managed to beat an hour of movie!! Already, we already see a whole one”, captioned the dermatologist.

Anyone who has children knows how difficult it is to keep them so focused. So, the movie was watched in two days! Thales celebrated the feat and wrote: “I managed to finish watching the film today: ‘Soul’gives disney (I know it’s not totally childish, but the rating is free and I wanted to see it too!)”. the widower of Paulo Gustavo revealed the trick he used to grab Romeo and Gael’s attention. “Hint: popcorn!” joked the doctor.

