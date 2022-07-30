Petrobras cuts gasoline prices; Revenue pays 3rd batch of IR refund; US enters recession; Taxi driver assistance can serve a larger audience

Drivers across the country will have relief in their pockets as of this Friday, 29. Petrobras announced a 3.9% reduction in the price of gasoline sold to distributors, a discount that should reach the pumps in the coming days.

The third batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund falls into the account of more than 5.3 million taxpayers today. Another important news is the aid for taxi drivers, which can reach more professionals than previously planned.

Us highlights of the day, also see that recent data on the US economy show that the country may be in a technical recession. See more details.

Petrobras cuts gasoline prices

Petrobras announced yesterday, 28, a 3.9% cut in the price of gasoline sold at its refineries. Fuel goes from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per liter as of today.

With the reduction, the state-owned company’s share of the final value transferred when consuming drops, on average, from R$ 2.70 to R$ 2.81 per liter (-3.91%). The figures consider the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, detailed Petrobras.

Revenue releases 3rd batch of IR refund

This Friday, the Federal Revenue Service pays the third batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund. The amount adds up to R$ 6.3 billion and includes 5,242,668 taxpayers from all over the country.

Of this total, R$ 285,789,146.12 falls into the account of taxpayers with legal priority, being elderly people over 80 years old (9,461); elderly between 60 and 79 years old (62,969); people with a physical or mental disability or serious illness (6,361); and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (29,540).

The values ​​were corrected by a rate of 2.02%, based on the Selic, which currently stands at 13.25%. The previous batch, paid in June, was readjusted by 1%.

IR statements sent until May 2nd also generate a refund. The fourth batch will be paid on August 31st, while the 5th batch will be released on September 30th.

The consultation is available on the Revenue portal (www.gov.br/receitafederal), in the menu “My Income Tax”, option “Consult the Restitution”.

US enters technical recession after 0.9% drop in Q2 GDP

Recent data shows that the US economy may be in a technical recession, as experts predicted. The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped 0.9% in the second quarter, well below the 0.5% increase expected by the market.

A technical recession occurs when the country spends two consecutive quarters in decline. In the first three months of this year, the result was 1%, slightly below the market expectation of 1.2%.

The publication of North American data is done at an annualized rate, unlike what happens in Brazil. Adjusting the numbers for inflation, US GDP fell 0.2% from the first quarter, according to the The New York Times.

The result should deepen discussions on technical recession, since other indicators are also in question. Unemployment rate, industrial production, investments and household consumption spending are some examples.

Assistance for taxi drivers can serve more people

The aid for taxi drivers promised by the federal government may be paid to a greater number of professionals than anticipated. The federal government wants to offer the installments not only to those who have the license that authorizes the activity, but also to those who work in the profession.

The ordinance published by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare establishes that the aid of R$ 1 thousand will be paid to those who had a license to provide the service registered in the city halls in force on May 31, 2022, in addition to professionals with authorization to work and are linked to one of these permits.

Check who is eligible to receive:

Driver with registration to exercise the profession issued until May 31, 2022; and

Taxi driver holding a concession, permit, license or authorization issued by the municipal or district public authorities in the regular and effective exercise of their professional activity; or

Taxi driver with authorization issued by the municipal or district government, in regular and effective exercise of the activity, and linked to the registration of the previous item.

It is also necessary to have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF. The aid will not be paid cumulatively with the truck driver voucher.

The payment calendar was also released and starts on the 16th, check the dates: