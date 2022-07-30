The institution, in a meeting last Wednesday, decided to change some points in the pricing policy.

On Wednesday (27), Petrobras’ Board of Directors met to discuss fuel pricing policy. The definition was made by the president of the state-owned company together with the logistics director and the financial director. After the meeting, the Board itself assumed this responsibility. Currently, the oil company uses as a basis the variations in the international price of oil and the exchange rate.

Petrobras discusses changes in pricing policy

The Internal Market Pricing Guideline, analyzed at the time, adds the supervision of the Administrative Council and the Fiscal Council on the pricing policy defined by the executive board. Thus, the final decision is the responsibility of the three sectors. Previously, the board determined and subsequently reported to the boards.

In a note, Petrobras stated that these changes do not interfere with the pricing policy practiced, nor with the Company’s Bylaws.

According to the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), the price of gasoline rose 155.8% and diesel 203.6% in recent years. In the analyzed period, the value of the national floor grew only 21.8%, which generated the impoverishment of the Brazilian population.

In a note, the Federation also stated that it has been warning about this change in pricing policy for years. However, the Federal Government only showed interest with 3 months left for the election, which can be considered an electoral measure.

A few months before the elections, the government has pressured the state-owned company to change its pricing policy. Last month, Jair Bolsonaro began to adopt this stance, in addition to looking for other alternatives to reduce fuel prices.

Price definition by Petrobras

As previously mentioned, Petrobras sets fuel prices based on international quotations and exchange rates. The state-owned company is responsible for most of the composition of the value of fuel that arrives at gas stations in the country.

See the percentage of the oil company’s share in the price composition:

Gasoline

The average price of gasoline is R$5.89, based on average prices between the states and the Federal District, in the month of July.

Petrobras: 50.3% (R$ 2.96);

Distribution and resale: 18.8% (R$ 1.11);

Anhydrous Ethanol: 16.1% (R$ 0.95);

State Tax: 14.8% (R$ 0.87).

Diesel

The average price of diesel oil is R$ 7.55, based on average prices between the states and the Federal District, in the month of July.

Petrobras: 67% (R$ 5.06);

Distribution and resale: 12.6% (R$ 0.95);

State Tax: 12.1% (R$ 0.91);

Biodiesel: 8.3% (R$ 0.63).

