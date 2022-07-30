Petrobras: Paes de Andrade misses 1st management results conference | Economy

reproduction Caio Paes de Andrade, president of Petrobras

Petrobras began presenting its second quarter financial results to shareholders on the morning of this Friday (29) without the presence of its newly elected president, Caio Paes de Andrade.

The state-owned company recorded net income of R$ 54.3 billion in the second quarter of this year. Yesterday, the company also announced a reduction in the price of gasoline and aviation fuels. It also announced the record payment of dividends for a quarter.

The absence of Paes de Andrade was also felt by investors in the notice to the market with the presentation of the financial results. The Executive, who took over the company at the end of June, also did not make an inauguration ceremony.

Sources point out that Paes de Andrade would be recovering from surgery. Sought, the state company has not yet commented.

60% of live cash flow for dividends

The event began with Rodrigo Araujo, the company’s financial director, announcing its main results. By highlighting record production and energy efficiency actions, he mentioned the change announced this week by the state-owned company, which gives the Board of Directors the role of supervising the executive board. He pointed out that the guideline maintains market prices:

“The directive reinforces the company’s commitment to market prices,” said Araujo.

Araujo recalled that the solid result, with the inflow of cash from the sale of assets and the cash flow, allowed the distribution of record dividends in the second quarter.

“It is compatible with our cash generation. We consider the formula to meet 60% of free cash flow. And we also look at the financial sustainability of the company with extraordinary inflows that occurred and the ability to maintain its financial and investment commitments.”

