Petrobras (PETR4) or Vale (VALE3)? – Money Times

The profit-from-benefit strategy dividends in the bag remains more alive than ever. Who owns shares in OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4), for example, pocketed almost R$10 of dividends per action last night.

But which of the two giants has greater prospects for earnings? O Money Times listened to analysts and reached a verdict: despite the stellar pay Petrobrasa OK carries less risk.

Analyst Pedro Galdi, from Sight Asset, says that the two are paying this year a yield in the range of 20%. but he prefers OKsince the Petrobrasas it is state-owned, there may be a change in the pricing policy.

This week, former president Squidwhich leads polls for voter intent, has already stated that it intends to change the state’s policy.

Régis Chinchila and Luis Novaes point out that from a quantitative analysis, it is possible to perceive that the Petrobras stands out for the moment: the dividend yield since the beginning of 2021 exceeds 19% while that of OK is close to 10%.

“But if we disregard the recent events of the Petrobras and analyze the previous period (from 2019 to 2013), the OK is more consistent in terms of the distribution of earnings, maintaining an average of 4.02% against 3.43% for the Petrobrasin addition to the fact that there were no payments for 3 years in the period considered by the oil company”, they say.

See the table below:

The duo states that, due to the consistency and risk involved in investing in a state-owned company, the OK would be a better choice in the long run.

For the BTG Pactualthe proximity of the presidential elections may increase the risk of changes in the oil company’s strategic positioning and of a possible interruption in dividend payments.

“We like that the company has increased visibility in cash distribution, but our recommendation ‘neutral’ is supported by greater uncertainty in payments from 2023 onwards,″ says an excerpt from a report signed by Pedro Soares and Thiago Duarte.

Vale and Petrobras, opposite photographs

OK and Petrobras reported very different results. While the oil company won the favor of analysts, the mining company disappointed.

Although there are concerns, for some houses, such as the BTGthere is still hope for actions by the OK.

The buy recommendation of XP It’s from BTG, the second with a target price of US$ 25 for the ADRdid not fall with the release of the second quarter results, and for one simple reason: the company’s shares are heavily discounted, trading at approximately 3.5 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) for 2022.

according to BTGeven with the troubled reopening of the Chinese economy, exposure to Vale/iron ore still looks good.

“This is a commodity that has more than 70% exposure to China”, highlight analysts Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner, in a report published this Thursday night (28).

O BTG also mentions the good discipline of management in its capital allocation strategy, with little growth in capex (investments).

In addition, the bank believes that investors will favor the remuneration agenda for Vale’s shareholders.

“We cherish yield 15% for 2022, including the recently announced approximately US$8 billion share buyback program,” said Correa and Greiner.

in the case of Petrobras, the company can still pay around US$ 16 billion in dividends related to 2022 results, assuming there is no more leverage, said the Bradesco BBI.

Analysts Vicente Falanga and Ricardo França, from the Bradesco BBIpoint out that the dividends announced exceed the cash generation of Petrobras in the second quarter, but state that “the payment is highly compatible with the future balance”.

“Debt continued to decline sharply, with gross debt now at $54 billion (vs. $59 billion in 1Q22), and net debt now at $34 billion, with net debt/Ebitda projected for 2022 now at 0.5x, below the average of its global peers.”

