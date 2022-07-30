Petrobras reduces the price of kerosene and aviation gasoline – Cities

Petrobras announced this Thursday (28) that there will be a 2.6% reduction in the average sale price of jet fuel (QAV), 5.7% in the average price of aviation gasoline (GAV) and 4.5% % on asphalt for distributors. The new prices start to take effect next Monday (1st)

The company explained that aviation fuel price adjustments are monthly and defined through a contractual formula negotiated with the distributors.

Petrobras sells kerosene and aviation gasoline produced in its refineries or imported only to distributors. “Distributors, in turn, transport and sell the product to air transport companies and other end consumers at airports, or to resellers. Distributors and resellers are responsible for the installations at the airports and for the supply services”, the company details.

Regarding the asphalt binder market, prices are subject to monthly readjustments, as provided for in the contracts with asphalt distributors.

Gasoline – Petrobras also announced the reduction, as of tomorrow (29), in the average sale price of gasoline to distributors from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per litre. The drop is R$ 0.15 per liter.

(With information from Agência Brasil)