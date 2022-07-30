PicPay changes the income of the money in the account: learn more

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit?

Yesterday (28), PicPay announced a change in the rule of automatic income for user accounts. From now on, deposited amounts are automatically invested in CDBs with daily liquidity.

The CDBs will be issued by the bank itself. Before the change, the amounts were invested in government bonds that also provided the customer with the option of immediate withdrawal.

It is worth remembering that the bank received permission to act as a multiple bank after integrating the operation of Banco Original do Agronegócio with PicPay, where PicPay Bank was created. With the change, the institution is no longer just a payment platform and begins to offer more services.

PicPay: change in the income of the money in the account generates some differences

The income of the account through CDBs generates some differences for the profile of the application, as in the risk, since the CDBs are covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) and that means that deposits in PicPay’s current account that have a limit of up to R$ 250 thousand are guaranteed by this “reserve”.

However, government bonds also present risk. The difference in this change is that, before, any deposit of more than R$ 100 thousand in bank accounts yielded 100% of the CDI, a little lower than the yield of amounts smaller than that.

Change will be released gradually to PicPay customers

The rate of return remains at 102% of the CDI. As it follows the basic interest rate, the Selic, the CDI is close to 13% per year. 1 month ago, PicPay reduced the automatic income of the accounts, which went from 105% to 102% of the CDI.

The screen will display the net balance, including the tax deduction. It is worth remembering that the change will be released gradually to PicPay customers. The company stated that it will be necessary to give an “acceptance” to change the form of income.

