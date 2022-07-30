Polar corridor opens to more frequent and stronger cold air

July ends with cold in the southern states, in São Paulo and with low temperatures even in Rio de Janeiro, but this end of the month does not tell the story of July, which will end with marks far above the historical monthly averages in the Center-South of Brazil. It was a month with a predominance of days with temperatures above the averages of the season and little cold after a June that was very cold in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina that followed May with a large polar wave that reached most of the states. Brazilians.

One of the causes – but not the only one – for the July temperature well above the average in the Center-South of Brazil was the behavior of the so-called Antarctic Oscillation (AAO) which was predominantly positive during the month. In mid-May, when the big polar wave in Brazil, and in June with the cold month in most of the Brazilian south, the oscillation was in negative territory.

The so-called Antarctic Oscillation or Southern or Southern Annular Model is one of the most important teleconnection variables that impacts conditions in Brazil and the Southern Hemisphere, both in terms of rainfall and temperature. What it is? It is an index of variability related to the wind belt and low pressures around Antarctica.

The Antarctic Oscillation has two phases. The positive and the negative. On the positive side, the wind belt around Antarctica intensifies and contracts around the South Pole. In the negative phase, the wind belt weakens and moves north, towards the equator, obviously without reaching the equatorial belt. With the greater swell of the jet stream in the negative phase, the chance of more intense cold events occurring in the Southern Cone of America and in other more southern areas of the Southern Hemisphere continents such as Southern Africa, Australia and New Zealand increases.

After weeks in predominantly positive terrain, the trend is that the Antarctic Oscillation will now suffer a strong fall and enter the negative phase that would predominate during the first half of August, according to the projections of models from NOAA, the National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere, the United States climate agency. The fall starts now at the end of July and is accentuated in the first week of August, according to the projections.

With the Antarctic Oscillation entering negative terrain, the so-called “polar corridor” opens up, which not only favors a greater frequency of ingress of cold air masses, but also exacerbates the potential for outbursts of colder air in the continent’s mid-latitudes, capable of bringing very icy or cold days in Central Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and the Center-South of Brazil.

For example, Central Argentina, which also experienced many days of high temperature in July, should have a very high frequency of cold days in the Buenos Aires region in the first half of August, which should impact the South of Brazil and the Uruguay.

Thus, in the next two to three weeks, the scenario will be more favorable to the ingress of polar air and it cannot be ruled out that one or another incursion of polar air will be of greater intensity, perhaps even very strong, with the potential for very low temperature and perhaps even snow, especially considering that August is a month that historically has amazing snow events.

The model data, by the way, indicate that at the beginning of August the trend is for the Southern Hemisphere to have a strong decline after the highest marks during the second half of July. The trend follows precisely the fall of the Antarctic Oscillation, which should favor incursions of colder air in the coming weeks not only in the mid-latitudes of South America, but also in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The balance of sea ice

If the Antarctic Oscillation becomes a favorable variable for stronger and more frequent incursions of cold air in the mid-latitudes of South America this August, the pattern near the South Pole is different this year. Temperatures have been far above average in the portions of the icy continent facing South America, including the Antarctic Peninsula, where in many areas the sea that should be covered with ice is showing water.

According to data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) of the United States, for its last partial on July 17, the extent of sea ice in Antarctica was 14.80 million square kilometers, about 240,000 square kilometers. below not the average, but the daily low record set in 2017. The figure was 1.14 million square kilometers below the average extent from 1981 to 2010 for July 17th. At the end of July, Antarctica continues with record low levels of sea ice to date, an unprecedented situation in the age of satellites (1979-2022).

Nearly all of Antarctica’s coastal regions were below average extent by mid-July, with the Amundsen and Bellingshausen seas showing the greatest ice deficits. The extent of ice along the northern edge of the Weddell and Dronning Maud sectors, and the region near the Amery Ice Shelf, was also well below average. Temperatures at the 925 millibar level near the surface were 3°C to 6°C above average for a wide swath of the Antarctic Peninsula and the coast of West Antarctica. In the Weddell Sea ice edge region it was 2°C to 3°C above average.

Why is sea ice important? A study published by researchers at UFRGS highlighted a change in the trajectory of cold air towards South America. According to the study, the polar incursions that hit Brazil originate in the Bellinghausen Sea, west of the Antarctic Peninsula, where today there is much less ice than normal.

The researchers, however, argue that there have been changes. The warming of the Earth would have altered the dynamics of the atmosphere with stronger wind. These originate from the Pacific Ocean and may have shifted, according to these scientists, the origin of the cold masses to the Weddell Sea, on the other side of the Antarctic Peninsula, where there is also less ice than normal at this time of year. The cold air masses that originate in the Weddel Sea, historically, are colder because there is greater sea ice cover and would reach Brazil at different times than the traditional polar air masses, but this year there is less ice than usual in Weddell.