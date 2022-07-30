Police remove inspector accused by ex-partner of assault at police station

The Civil Police decided to remove for an indefinite period inspector Mário Sérgio Gonçalo Coelho, 65, stationed at the 74th DP (Alcântara), accused by his ex-companion on July 17 within the district. The case was revealed this Friday by the newspaper EXTRA. In a statement, the institution denied that the beating took place inside the police station and stated that it is being investigated by the institution’s Internal Affairs Department.

A 45-year-old nursing technician denounces that she was beaten with slaps, punches and an iron bar by her ex-companion, the inspector, after he asked to talk to her ex-companion — who could no longer bear to be attacked. Injured, the victim was saved by agents of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), who were patrolling the region at the time of the attacks.

The case is being investigated by the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in São Gonçalo. Meanwhile, the Justice of Rio — at the request of Deam — issued a protective measure against the agent. After the case came to light, Civil spoke out.

Victim reports aggression at police station by ex-partner, who is a civil police officer Photo: Reproduction

In a statement, the institution stated that “the information that the fact happened inside the police station is not valid”. According to the statement, “investigations are ongoing at the Dean of São Gonçalo. At the same time, the Civil Police Internal Affairs Office also instituted a disciplinary administrative procedure to investigate the conduct of the server, who was removed from the position”.