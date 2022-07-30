Promotion of tickets to São Paulo from R$ 238 round trip

Depart Sao Paulo! Latam has promotional air tickets this weekend with fares to the capital of São Paulo starting at R$ 238 round trip, taxes included. The lowest prices are from Juiz de Fora, Presidente Prudente, Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto, but there are flights from Belo Horizonte for R$289, from Brasília and Florianópolis from R$320, from Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro for R$340, or from Manaus, Porto Seguro and more cities from R$604 round trip. See all the options below, including Gol and Azul flights.

Prices are not as low as in the traditional Megapromo. And much less like the promotions we had until last year. But departing from some cities, such as Brasília or Juiz de Fora, for example, there are much better rates than those registered in recent days. With the price of jet fuel soaring and flights crowded, there is not much hope for low prices in the short term. Remember that the rates are valid only until Sunday!

Looking for another destination? See too: Latam promotion has national tickets from R$ 240 round trip this weekend

Want to save more? See too: Flexible flights to São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro from R$96 round trip