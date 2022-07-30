PT wants to take advantage of Congressional PLs if Lula wins

The PT intends to take advantage of the processing of tax reform proposals that are already in Congress today to try to accelerate its own proposal, in the event that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is elected for a new term.

“It’s an effort that we’re making. Having a complete, comprehensive tax reform project, but building a strategy of sliced ​​forwarding,” the coordinator of Lula’s government plan, Aloizio Mercadante, told Reuters.

Mercadante explains that the two proposals that are being processed in Congress today, one in the Chamber and the other in the Senate, are well advanced and it is possible to advance on them.

“So if you already have this initiative, it’s much easier for you to have faster results. You adjust and advance”, he said.

There is still no idea of ​​how to do it and what the priorities will be, but Lula himself has already admitted that he considers the idea of ​​slicing.

“I don’t know if we have to keep talking about tax reform, which is a very complex thing. Maybe we can get to the crucial points and point by point we can make a taxation model happen in Brazil that can satisfy to all people, both to those who produce and to those who consume, so that we stop using tax policy as a pretext for not doing things”, said the former president on Thursday, during a meeting with the National Transport Confederation.

This will not stop the party from having a full proposal that is being worked on. Among the main points are the reduction of the weight of indirect taxes in the tax burden, taxation of income and dividends and the change in the tax matrix to progressive taxes, which tax those who earn more.

“In Brazil, indirect taxes represent 42%. In the OECD it is 32%, in the United States 17%. We have to reach the standard that other developed economies have”, defended the former minister.

Internally, according to a source, the idea of ​​slicing is still under discussion so that we can even analyze what the main points are and what proposals are most urgent.

There is a concern with the fact that the changes need to respect the annuality, in the case of taxes, and the ninety, in the case of contributions, and the need for the next government to need cash, since the forecast is for a gigantic fiscal deficit in 2023

According to Mercadante, the idea is to analyze the processes that are already in Congress first to see what can be taken advantage of, what will need to be changed.