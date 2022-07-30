Pulse Abarth debuts at Interlagos as F4’s godmother car

New SUV is capable of reaching 100km/h in less than 8 seconds Photos: Stellantis/Disclosure

Although it has not yet been launched in the Brazilian market, the new Pulse Abarth will have its first public appearance at the Interlagos Circuit this weekend (30 and 31 July). The model is already gaining prominence on the tracks in Brazil, as it will be the godmother car in the Formula 4 race. In fact, the model will be present in all the next stages of the competition.

Certified by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), this racing category is the first step for drivers who dream of having a professional career and reaching Formula 1.

The new “SUV” was revealed at BBB 2022 and marks the return of Abarth to Brazil. The forecast is that the Pulse Abarth will reach the Brazilian market this semester.

The Pulse Abarth underwent intense work led by the Brazilian engineering team. The model carries the legacy of the Stellantis group’s high-performance brand, which has a strong connection with motorsport competitions.

About the new Pulse Abarth

The Pulse Abarth is equipped with a T270 engine, which delivers maximum power of 185hp and torque of 27.5kgfm. With this engine, the hatch disguised as an SUV accelerates to 100km/h in less than eight seconds, reaching a maximum of more than 210km/h.

The Stellantis group has already informed that the technical sheet with all the exact data and more details about the development of Pulse will be released at launch.

official sponsorship

Abarth is the new official sponsor of the first season of the Brazilian Formula 4 Championship. With this, in addition to having the Pulse Abarth as the godmother car of the races, the brand will have a stand, in Interlagos, with an exhibition of the model, where the public you can see it up close. He will be right after the race track entrance, near gate 7.

In addition, in other races, the manufacturer will also have its logo stamped on the drivers’ uniforms, cars, podium, interview backdrops, bleachers and on the sides of the track. It will also be part of the contents of social networks and the Formula 4 website.

Abarth is also present with the Tatuus F4 T-021 single-seaters, which are equipped with the Abarth-Autotecnica 1.4-liter 176hp engine, produced in Italy.

Abarth logo will be printed on pilots’ uniforms

F4 calendar in Brazil

The next two stages of Formula 4 will take place this weekend (July 30 and 31) and next (August 6 and 7), at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo (SP).

After that, the fourth season will be held on September 3rd and 4th, at Autodromo Velocitta, in Mogi Guaçu (SP). On the 22nd and 23rd of October, the F4 championship will arrive at the Autódromo Ayrton Senna, in Goiânia (GO).

Finally, the last stage will take place on November 19 and 20, at Autódromo Nelson Piquet, in Brasília (DF). All disputes will be broadcast live on Bandsports and on the category’s YouTube and Facebook channels.