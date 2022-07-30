Pulse Abarth has 185 horsepower 1.3 turbo engine

The Pulse Abarth appeared at the Interlagos circuit with some details revealed, racing in an environment where it will have a guaranteed presence, as it will be the godmother car of Formula 4.

As expected, the Pulse Abarth carries the Firefly Turbo engine, from the GSE family, with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, both with 27.5 kgfm.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 8 seconds and finishing over 210 km/h, the Pulse Abarth will have a very sporty feel, with engine calibration and tuning made by the Scorpion brand and without the logo. from Fiat.

The idea is to differ greatly from the traditional Fiat Pulse, with Firefly 1.3 engines with 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, in addition to 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second.

This one has the 1.0 Turbo engine with 125 horsepower in the petroleum derivative and 130 horse in the vegetable fuel, both with 20.4 kgfm.

In the case of the Pulse Abarth, as well as the Fiat Pulse Turbo, the transmission is a six-speed automatic, something that not even Abarth was able to remove, but understandable in a market where car prices are high and the consumer profile is no longer the same. from before…

Even so, the promise is that the Pulse Abarth features will make a difference when accelerating, but for now, Stellantis has not revealed more details about the sports crossover, which in the future will certainly be accompanied by a Fastback Abarth.

With a network under construction, Abarth will be a differentiated brand in Stellantis’ portfolio here, starting the campaign on TV, social networks and the website https://abarth.fiat.com.br/.

Associated with Fiat, Abarth will naturally only contemplate the cars of the Italian manufacturer and we already know that there will be no pickups or sedans in between, leaving the crossovers and SUVs as a “concession” of the Scorpion, which will also promote itself in the team that will work at F. -4.

Pulse Abarth – Photo Gallery