Putting off investments can make you lose money

Many start the year with the goal of exchanging the life of unnecessary expenses for planned investments, made monthly. However, those who wait until next year to start pursuing this goal do not know how much they can lose by postponing investments for just six months.

Imagine preparing for retirement by saving money for decades and, in the end, not pocketing almost R$ 30 thousand because, instead of the investor routine starting now, in July, it only started next year. That’s even investing only R$ 200 per month.

The request of UOLLai Santiago, financial educator and behavioral scientist at Open Co, carried out a series of simulations to show how delaying the start of investments can compromise an important part of the equity in the long term.