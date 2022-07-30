Putting off investments can make you lose money

Many start the year with the goal of exchanging the life of unnecessary expenses for planned investments, made monthly. However, those who wait until next year to start pursuing this goal do not know how much they can lose by postponing investments for just six months.
Imagine preparing for retirement by saving money for decades and, in the end, not pocketing almost R$ 30 thousand because, instead of the investor routine starting now, in July, it only started next year. That’s even investing only R$ 200 per month.
The request of UOLLai Santiago, financial educator and behavioral scientist at Open Co, carried out a series of simulations to show how delaying the start of investments can compromise an important part of the equity in the long term.
The specialist also took into account two scenarios: those who already have an emergency reserve of R$ 10 thousand, essential to start their financial life on the right foot, and those who do not yet have the reserve. In one situation, contributions began to be made in July. In the other, only in January of the next year, six months later.
See how much the R$ 200 invested every month in three different investments yields and how much the six-month delay can cost the investor. The amount is net, already considering the discounts with income tax. The Treasury bond pays 11.03% and the CDI9.34%.
If you already have BRL 10,000 in your emergency reserve – Monthly contribution of BRL 200
CBD
- Starting now: BRL 446,627.14
- Starting in six months: BRL 427,148.79
- Difference: BRL 19,478.35
Treasury IPCA + with semiannual interest 2055
- Starting now: BRL 521,063.97
- Starting in six months: BRL 496,609.46
- Difference: BRL 24,454.51
Private pension 115% CDI and rate 0.7% pa
- Starting now: BRL 608,481.96
- Starting in six months: BRL 578,563.63
- Difference: BRL 29,918.33
If you do not have an emergency reserve – Monthly contribution of R$ 200
CBD
- Starting now: BRL 323,427.63
- Starting in six months: BRL 308,999.22
- Difference: BRL 14,428.41
Treasury IPCA + with semiannual interest 2055
- Starting now: BRL 286,243.94
- Starting in six months: BRL 274,156.89
- Difference: BRL 12,087.05
Private pension 115% CDI and rate 0.7% pa
- Starting now: BRL 425,965.99
- Starting in six months: BRL 404,671.80
- Difference: BRL 21,294.19
pension is worth The feather? Private pension has a reduced tax burden when compared to other fixed income investments. There are no quotas and the person pays 10% tax instead of 15%, as in the Treasury and CDB. In addition, the IPCA + Treasury with semi-annual interest has prepayment of taxes, on each coupon (with each payment of semi-annual interest).
That is why the net result is higher in the pension plan than in the IPCA Treasury, because the weight of taxes is much smaller and only happens when the pension is redeemed.
What is most important to start investing? Having discipline is essential for anyone who wants to achieve a financial goal, highlights the Open Co financial educator, especially in the long term, as the simulations show. What will differentiate those who manage to retire with tranquility or full of uncertainties is the consistency in the applications.
Those who invest little money, but on a recurring basis, according to Lai, tend to have a better result than those who invest a greater amount in a longer period of time.
In the case of investments for long-term objectives, the investor can value different assets. For example, investing in Treasury Direct bonds linked to inflation — to protect your purchasing power over this period, says Theo Linero, CFP® financial planner? by the Brazilian Financial Planning Association (Planejar).
Also according to Linero, starting is always the best choice, regardless of your initial investment value. “With time and the evolution of your salary, also consider increasing the monthly investment amount, as this will make your ‘cake’ grow faster.”