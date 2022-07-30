Rafael Cabral details the renovation with Cruzeiro and highlights: “I’m here to build my story” | cruise

Rafael Cabral had proposals, a fine considered low, but he opted for Cruzeiro. The desire to make history, a project consolidating itself and the family weighed in the decision. Renewed until the end of 2024. In a press conference, the goalkeeper detailed how the negotiations went.

“I am very happy with the project. I’m here to build my story, I have dreams. I didn’t come because of money and I wouldn’t leave for that either, obviously I don’t judge who does it, because I had something in the contract that would be cool to do.”

Rafael Cabral has been the target of attacks in recent weeks, one of them from Sampdoria, from Italy, the goalkeeper’s former club. He stressed that negotiations to renew had already taken place. The arrival of proposals only accelerated the process.

– We made the contract renewal official now, but this is something that started a while ago. (…) I cannot deny that the proposals resonated with me because I have a family, I am a professional. They were economically optimal proposals.

The fine would not be an obstacle to the exit. Even so, he chose to stay at Cruzeiro.

– I had a low fine, which was a requirement of mine, when I came to the club, because when I came, the situation was completely different, the club was different, there were many uncertainties, Ronaldo had not even signed. It was a requirement of mine to have this fine, in case we didn’t readapt, in case the club wasn’t doing well, in case the project that was offered to me didn’t come to fruition.

In the decision, Rafael Cabral looked at the professional side as well as the personal.

– I was very happy with this opportunity to come back. What I want at the end of the day is for my children to be proud of me for what I’ve achieved. There are things that stand out, seeing my children, the intensity that they are going to the stadium at the age of 5 and 3 singing all the Cruzeiro songs. There are certain things that mess with us.

The final conversations with Cruzeiro’s management were quick.

– I sat at the table and in 10 minutes we talked. I was very honest and told him what was going on and that I was shaken. The director presented the proposal. I made two orders. We went to Alagoas, came back, I sat at the table, in two minutes we decided. I called my wife, she said: “come on, it will work”.

Rafael made a point of highlighting that the salary additive will only be valid in case of confirmation of Cruzeiro’s access to Serie A.

– Make it clear that my contract doesn’t change anything. I don’t think I’ve achieved anything yet to receive a raise now. We signed an amendment in which the conditions change if the club reaches Serie A. I think it’s fair. If it goes up, I have an additive. If it doesn’t go up, it stays the way it is.

