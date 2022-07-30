RAM announces new pickup in Brazil and releases mysterious video

With the growing sales of pickup trucks in Brazil, the RAM lives its best moment in the market. And now, it announces another launch in the country. However, the pickup brand of the Stellantis group made a mystery and still hasn’t told what the new model will be. On a teaser released (below) this week, the new pickup appears shaded and doesn’t reveal any visual details. But there are some bets. According to the Autos Segredos website, it will be the Classic RAM, which will come in two versions: the Laramie and the RT. They are equipped with the 5.7 V8 Hemi engine with 395 hp and 55.9 mkgf of maximum torque. The transmission is a ZF eight-speed automatic.

In any case, the new pickup will arrive in Brazil imported from Mexico, where it has production. And it comes right after the automaker launched the 1500 Rebel and the big girl 3500 this way. According to the group, the novelty will “offer a lot of strength and performance, accompanied by a design with iconic and striking lines, in addition to generous doses of luxury and technology”. Therefore, it is expected to be one of the pickup trucks with the highest performance in the domestic market.

It is worth mentioning that, in Mexico, the 1500 Classic is in its fourth generation and is also sold in the United States, Canada and Argentina. Here, it should take the place of RAM entry model.

Picapon

So far, nothing is confirmed. But, rumors claim that the 1500 Classic must weigh around 3.0844 kg. In other words, it will live up to the reputation of RAM’s beefy pickups. In terms of size, it will be 5.81 meters long, 2.01 m wide, 1.90 m high and a spacious 3.57 m wheelbase. Thus, you must have a large space both in the cabin and in the bucket. In turn, the load capacity should be 554 kg, but the trailer impresses, reaching up to 4,499 kg.

In the teaser video it is not possible to see great details. However, the body appears in red, start/stop button, analogue speedometer and dual exhaust. According to speculation, the Laramie version will be the cheapest and will feature chrome accents on the bumper, grille and mirrors. The RT version will have a more sporty feel, with black finishes and the version emblem on the fenders.

In this way, the official presentation of the utility, as well as the launch, should happen in the coming months. There is still no average price. However, the 1500 Rebel is priced from R$456,990. That is, it must have a lower value if it arrives as an input model.

