RD (RADL3) increased by 48.2% of adjusted profit in the 2nd quarter of 2022, to R$ 343.7 million

Pharmacy retailer RD (RADL3), owner of the Droga Raia and Drogasil banners, reported this Friday that it had adjusted net income of R$343.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), up 48.2% from same stage as last year.

The profit before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) adjusted from April to June was R$ 727.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 46.3%.

Gross revenue was R$7.64 billion, up 22.4% year-on-year, with 16.1% in mature stores. The ratio between adjusted Ebitda and gross revenue went from 8% to 9.5%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points in one year.

The revenue growth reflects, according to the company, solid structural performance, leveraged by the digitalization of customer relationships, which increases the total spend after digitalization between 20% and 25%, as well as a strong performance during the flu period.

“We observed a strong peak in the incidence of respiratory diseases in the quarter, something that was mitigated in 2Q21 by the widespread use of masks at a time when vaccination against COVID-19 was just beginning. Additionally, testing for Covid-19, including both in-store tests and the sale of self-tests, contributed 0.5 percentage point to this growth (against a pressure of 1.2 percentage point in 1Q22). Finally, we recorded a positive calendar effect of 0.3% in the quarter,” he says.

OTC (OTC drugs, that is, drugs that can be sold without a prescription) was the highlight of the quarter, with growth of 28.6% over the same period of the previous year and a gain of 1.1 percentage points in the mix of sales, mainly driven by seasonal winter demand and the sale of COVID-19 tests and self-tests, both

classified under this heading.

“Branded medicines grew 22.8%, and generics grew 22.7%, a strong performance that was also leveraged by the winter seasonality. Finally, perfumery grew 18.7% over the same period of the previous year”, he points out.

Selling expenses totaled R$1.330 billion in 2Q22, equivalent to 17.4% of gross revenue, a dilution of 0.5 percentage point compared to 2Q21. This dilution was mainly due to the increase in sales and also due to the maintenance of the pharmacy staff, despite the acceleration in the flow of customers, points out RD.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the quarter recorded a dilution of 0.5 percentage point in personnel expenses, 0.1 pp in customer delivery services and 0.1 pp in marketing expenses, plus which offset pressures of 0.1 pp in store freight expenses and 0.1 pp in other expenses.

Expansion

RD opened a total of 64 new pharmacies in 2Q22 and closed 13, ending the quarter with 2,581 pharmacies in operation. “At the end of the period, a total of 29% of our pharmacies were still in the maturation process, not having reached their full potential for revenue and profitability,” the company said in the earnings release.

The company reiterated its guidance of 260 gross openings for 2022 and 240 for the years 2023 to 2025, as published in the company’s reference form on June 15, 2022, totaling 980 new pharmacies, an expansion equivalent to 38% of the current network. in 4 years.

RD gained market share in all regions in the quarter, reaching a national share of 14.4% in the period, an increase of 0.4 percentage point (pp) over 2Q21. We recorded a share of 6.56% in the North, an increase of 1.06 pp compared to 2Q21, a share of 17.74% in the Midwest, an increase of 0.93 pp, and a share of 10.13 % in the Southeast (excluding SP), a gain of 0.51 pp.

“We also recorded a share of 9.92% in the Northeast, an increase of 0.44 pp, a share of 25.94% in São Paulo, an increase of 0.14 pp and a share of 9.34% in the South, a gain of 0.03 pp.”, he pointed out.

The company also highlighted having reached R$ 764.0 million in revenue from digital channels in the quarter, representing a retail penetration of 10.5% and a growth of 46.9% over the same period of the previous year. “Annualized, the revenue

digital exceeds the R$ 3 billion mark, which would transform this isolated channel into one of the largest pharmaceutical retail companies”, he points out.

