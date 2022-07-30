Research identifies the presence of pesticides in ultra-processed foods of animal origin

Last Wednesday, the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection released the results of the 2nd edition of the research There is poison in this package, focused this time on detecting the presence of pesticides in ultra-processed products of animal origin (meat and dairy) most consumed by the population. Brazilian. Of the 24 products analyzed, 14 showed levels of pesticides, mainly glyphosate, a herbicide classified as probably carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

To reach this result, the research created eight categories of products, such as sausage, breaded chicken and cream cheese, defined according to what the Family Budget Survey (POF, 2017/2018) pointed out as the categories of products that Brazilians consume more. After that, brands and products were selected based on market data commissioned from an internationally recognized market research company.

The top three products/brands with the highest sales volume in each category were selected for testing. With the exception of requeijão brands, due to the specific segmentation of this category that cannot be captured from the data ordered, and for which the Top of Mind consumer preference survey (Datafolha) was considered.

Highlighted results

The first place on the podium of the poison champions went to the chicken nugget, Turma da Mônica, by Seara. In this product, which has children as a target audience, a cocktail of 5 pesticides was found.

The second place went to the cheese curd of the Vigor brand, with residues of 4 pesticides. The third place was a tie between Requeijão Itambé and the breaded chicken (nugget) Perdigão, with 3 residues of pesticides found in each one.

In the tables below, check the complete result by product

It is important to note that for this survey, the laboratory analyzed only products from a single batch. It is possible that the product analyzed gave a negative result for the presence of residues in that batch, but that the result is different for other batches. However, the opposite is not true: there is no such thing as a “false positive”. In other words, it is not possible for the analysis to have informed that a certain product had pesticide residues, since, in fact, it was not contaminated.

The importance of study

Even though the results of the 2nd edition of There is poison in this package seem obvious, taking into account the food industry’s modes of operation, studies on the detection of pesticides in ultra-processed products derived from meat and milk are still very scarce. Without credible scientific data, it is impossible to assess and monitor the risk related to the use and ingestion of pesticides through these products.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods has been increasing more and more in the Brazilian population, indicating the importance of including this group in the monitoring of the PARA (Program for the Analysis of Pesticides Residues), from Anvisa, which already includes fruits, vegetables, vegetables and grains. The National Food Monitoring Programs (Pronamas) could also monitor ultra-processed foods because they allow the evaluation of the safety and quality of the food consumed by the population, being important tools used by Anvisa for the planning of sanitary surveillance and health promotion actions.

According to Carlota Aquino, Executive Director of Idec

“Many previous studies and even Anvisa’s (National Health Surveillance Agency) monitoring program have identified pesticides in fresh fruits and vegetables, and even in water, which can lead consumers to think that these foods are less safe. than the ultra-processed ones. The two editions of the research There is poison in this package, therefore, come to dispel once and for all this erroneous perception and to demand that the government, through the competent ministries, that: i) prioritize and carry out monitoring, inspection, and the wide dissemination of the results of testing pesticide residues in food on a frequent and continuous basis, and that ii) expand the analyzes to include ultra-processed products. Consequently, create public policies that favor healthier and more sustainable food choices.

Access the brochure with the complete survey here