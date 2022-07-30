Rueda acts behind the scenes to avoid ‘severe’ punishment for Santos after invasion and aggression against Cássio

Santos was denounced in the Attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice due to the invasion of fans on the pitch in the match valid for the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cupwhich resulted in the attack on the goalkeeper cassioof Corinthians, at Vila Belmiro stadium. In view of this, Alvinegro Praiano was framed in Article 213, which provides for punishments for “failure to take measures capable of preventing and suppressing“. As per information from the portal ‘GE‘.

O Fish can get a penalty of up to BRL 100 thousand fine or loss of 10 field commands, depending on the severity. The Club will still be judged by the STJD by what happened. “When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of field command from one to ten matches, when participating in the official competition”, clarified the text.

the board of saints acted quickly and managed to identify those involved in the invasion of the stadium lawn and the attacker of cassio. As a result, one of the fans ended up being expelled from the Club. The team’s intention was that with this attitude it would be able to reduce the damage with eventual punishments.

O saints is in ninth place in the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 26 points, thirteen less than the leader and just six behind the first place in the relegation zone in the competition. The next appointment of Fish at the Brazilian it is in front of Fluminensescheduled for next Monday (1), at 20:00, at the Vila Belmiro.