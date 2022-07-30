Salary readjustments end up 70.3% below the INPC

The previous result of collective salary negotiations in July indicates that 70.3% of the readjustments are below the accumulated INPC. Know more.

According to the monthly bulletin Salariómetro – Labor Market and Collective Bargaining of the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe), the previous result of collective wage negotiations in July indicates that 70.3% of the readjustments are below the National Consumer Price Index. (INPC) accumulated.

Also according to preliminary data, the share of readjustments equal to the INPC was 4.4% and that of readjustments greater than the INPC was 25.3%. The median salary floor was BRL 1,441.00 and the average floor was BRL 1,476.00. According to the bulletin, there were 70 agreements and 21 conventions in July.

The newsletter also points out that in June 41.3% of the readjustments were above the INPC, being the largest fraction of the last 12 months, and the median readjustment closed the same as the accumulated INPC.

Only 12 of 140 professions had a salary increase

According to a survey by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), of 140 professions, only 12 had their average hiring salary increased in the last year.

Among the professions that have seen salary increases are stockist, doctor, high school teacher, systems development analyst and high school teacher. Since the clinical doctor had an increase of 35.6% above inflation in one year, the average salary for hiring in the last 12 months until May was R$ 10,833.65.

The survey compared the average salary of the last 12 months ending in May to the average of the previous twelve months, discounting the annual inflation of 11.9%, measured by the INPC of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The information is from the g1, based on the survey that was based on data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), of the Ministry of Labor.

