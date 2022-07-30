Santa Casa hemodialysis works at the limit and stops admitting new patients

Equipment used for hemodialysis – Credit: Santa Casa de São Carlos press office

The hemodialysis sector of Santa Casa de São Carlos is at the limit of service and there are no more vacancies for new patients. The information was confirmed by the hospital to the SCA.

Wagner Luiz Melo’s son contacted the editors of the São Carlos newspaper reporting that his father suffers from renal failure and sought medical attention at the Beneficência Portuguesa hospital in the capital, where he was treated and the case was referred to the Regional Health Department (DRS- 3) covering São Carlos with a request for hemodialysis treatment. According to the son, all necessary documentation has been presented since July 14, but according to him, the father’s name has not yet been entered into the CROSS regulation system.

A similar drama lives the young Bruna de Carvalho Quinto Delfino, 25 years old. According to her mother, she is hospitalized at Santa Casa and was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, in addition to having type 1 diabetes. however, while the transplant is not performed, she needs to undergo hemodialysis, but faces a lack of vacancies. The girl has a 5 year old daughter. “I am desperate, I have nowhere else to draw strength to help my daughter,” said the mother.

According to Santa Casa, the patient in question undergoes treatment at the hospital while waiting for a place for hemodialysis via the CROSS system.

The SCA contacted the Santa Casa press office. Below is the note sent in full:

Santa Casa de São Carlos is one of the services in the region hired to offer hemodialysis to SUS users. It currently assists 228 patients on hemodialysis and 6 on peritoneal dialysis, performing approximately 2,900 visits per month. At the moment, it is at its operational limit, with no vacancies for new patients who need hemodialysis. The hospital is already seeking funds, from the state government and the private sector, to expand its Nephrology service, with the construction of a new building.

