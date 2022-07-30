Santa Cruz Health Department opens investigation into two deaths at the municipal hospital – 07/29/2022 – News

The Santa Cruz Health Department, in Agreste Potiguar, opened an administrative process to investigate the death of two patients at the Municipal Hospital Aluízio Bezerra. The workers of the hospital unit will be heard and the autopsy exams of the two, who died this Thursday (28), will be analyzed. The victims were an 86-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. Family members pointed out neglect.

No deadline has been set for completing the administrative process, as the outcome depends on the issuance of the victims’ autopsy reports. The estimate is that the documents will be made available in 30 days.

The victims were Hanna Letícia da Silva Venâncio, 27 years old, and Manoel Ferreira da Silva, 86 years old. According to reports by João Pereira, the woman’s father-in-law, she felt stomach pains, was taken to the hospital, but it took a long time to be seen. In videos circulating on social media, the elderly’s family, in turn, claims that the hospital interrupted the patient’s stabilization to help the young woman, who needed oxygen.

The Clinical Direction of the Municipal Hospital Aluízio Bezerra stated that the unit “had two on-call physicians qualified by the CRM/RN, and at no time was there any lack of assistance or failure to provide assistance, as recorded in the patients’ medical records”.