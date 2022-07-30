Santos is denounced in the STJD for invasion of fans and aggression against Cássio in Vila Belmiro | saints

Santos was denounced by the STJD Attorney’s Office (Superior Court of Sports Justice) because of the invasion of fans to the Vila Belmiro lawn and the aggression against goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, in the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
Peixe was framed in Article 213 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code, in paragraphs I and II, which provides for punishments for “failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing”:
- I — disorders in your sports venue;
- II – invasion of the field or place of the sporting event”.
Cássio suffers aggression in Santos x Corinthians – Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF
The case will still be judged by the STJD, but Santos can be punished with a fine of up to R$100,000 and, depending on the severity, loss of field control from one to 10 games:
“When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high gravity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of field command from one to ten matches, when participating in the official competition”, says the text.
Santos identified all those involved in the invasion of the Vila Belmiro lawn and the attacker of goalkeeper Cássio. One of the fans was even expelled from the club’s membership.