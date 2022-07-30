Santos is denounced in the STJD on account of invasion and aggression against Cássio in a classic against Corinthians

O saints was denounced by the STJD Prosecutor’s Office (Superior Court of Sports Justice) this Friday due to the invasion of Santos in the Vila Belmiro field in the classic against Corinthians, on July 13, and the aggression against the goalkeeper Cássio, shortly after the final whistle. The information was released by GE and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

The club was framed in Article 213 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code, which provides for punishments for “failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing” such acts.

According to the same Article, Santos must receive a fine that can vary from R$100.00 to R$100,000.00. In addition, due to the severity, there may be a penalty for loss of field control, from one to ten matches.

The day after the match, Santos named the invaders on their official website, in addition to Cássio’s aggressor. One of the fans was expelled from the membership of Peixe.

Santos beat Corinthians 1-0 with a goal from Marcos Leonardo, but ended up eliminated from the Copa do Brasil as they were thrashed 4-0 in the first leg, in São Paulo.

