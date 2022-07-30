São Paulo agrees to hire goalkeeper Felipe Alves; know details

São Paulo agreed this Friday to hire Felipe Alves. The 34-year-old goalkeeper belongs to Fortaleza, but was on loan at Juventude, appearing as a reserve at the Caxias do Sul club.

São Paulo will pay 200 thousand dollars (R$ 1 million) to Fortaleza to have Felipe Alves on loan until the end of 2023, when the goalkeeper’s contract with Leão do Pici ends. The information was published by Canal do André Hernan and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Felipe Alves, who had his termination with Juventude published in the BID of the CBF this Friday, has already worked with coach Rogério Ceni at Fortaleza and is seen as a player capable of quickly adapting to the demands of the São Paulo coach as he already knows its methodology.

This season, Felipe Alves played only three games for Juventude, two for the Copa do Brasil and one for the Campeonato Brasileiro. In the last three seasons, however, the goalkeeper was a starter for Fortaleza.

With Jandrei’s injury and the insecurity shown by Thiago Couto, São Paulo was forced to go to the market and hire a goalkeeper until the end of this week, as the deadline for entries in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana ends this week. Saturday.

In recent days, São Paulo tried to hire John, from Santos, but had two proposals rejected by the club. Other names, such as Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, and Diego Alves, from Flamengo, were also aired at Morumbi.

