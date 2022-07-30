São Paulo releases Toró in exchange for keeping 25% of the player

São Paulo gave up financial compensation and accepted 25% of Jonas Toró’s economic rights to release the striker in advance to Panathinaikos, from Greece, in this transfer window.

The player’s contract with Tricolor ran until the end of the current season and there was no interest in him and his staff in renewing the contract. The information was initially disclosed by the portal ‘Sports Gazette‘ and confirmed by LANCE!.

For at least two weeks, São Paulo had been negotiating an exit that could bring them some benefit. The Morumbi club even refused a request from rival Santos to release Toró for free.

With the arrival of Greek interest in the athlete, the parties negotiated the early transfer. according to the L! revealed, initially the offer was about R$ 7 million for the contractual breach. But Tricolor agreed to keep a percentage of the attacker, imagining a greater amount for a future transfer.

The striker has six games and a goal for São Paulo this season, despite being involved in almost every match due to constant problems with injuries and suspensions.

HELLO! found that the initial excitement of coach Rogério Ceni with the player diminished after the announcement that he would not renew his contract with Tricolor.

Toró is the third player traded by São Paulo in this transfer window. The club also sold Gabriel Sara to Norwich, from England, for more than R$60 million, and is close to finalizing Emiliano Rigoni’s departure to Austin FC, from the USA, for around R$21 million.

With the exits from this window, São Paulo accumulates approximately R$ 128 million in sales, getting closer to the stipulated goal of raising R$ 142 million in negotiations in the financial statement prepared at the beginning of the year as a way to keep the accounts balanced, since Tricolor’s debt is close to R$ 700 million.