Sasha appears as a bridesmaid at Angelica’s wedding and surprises

Angélica reveals unpublished photo of Sasha, daughter of Xuxa and Luciano Szafir, and enchants

You blinked and time flew! It is this feeling that comes from seeing the beautiful tribute that the presenter Angelica made the stylist and model Sasha Meneghel. the daughter of Xuxa and Luciano Szafir just turned 24 years old! Now also famous for her role in the Fashion universe, the heiress of the eternal Rainha dos Baixinhos was welcomed by the public since before she was born.

The presenter’s first and only pregnancy was followed throughout Brazil. On July 28, 1998, the birth of Xuxa’s daughter became news even on TV Globo’s Jornal Nacional, during prime time on Brazilian television. The girl grew up under the eyes of the queen’s shorties, participating in recordings and performances alongside her mother.

The coexistence with other celebrities, of course, was always very natural for the model and, when completing another year of life, many moments with dear friends of the Meneguel family remembered as a way of congratulating Xuxa’s daughter. A surprising record was released by Angélica.

In the image released by the presenter reveals that Sasha was a maid of honor at her wedding with the also presenter Luciano Huck, in October 2004. Xuxa’s daughter was six years old, still small, posed smiling in front of the bride and groom wearing a flowing dress in pastel tones. Recently, in an interview with the podcast by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, Angélica recalled that the wedding was a big party for 1500 guests.

The then-fiancé, on the occasion, decided to honor the birthday girl with a recent photo in which she appears with her mother Xuxa, stepfather Junno Andrade. “Happy birthday, dear”, declared presenter Luciano Huck. In addition to the parents, the singer João Figueiredo is also present in the image, with whom Sasha got married in May 2021.

