Schwarzenegger, 75: From ‘Very Weird Body’ to Hollywood Millionaire – 7/30/2022

One of Hollywood’s most successful actors, Arnold Schwarzenegger is turning 75 today, but not everything has been easy in the millionaire actor’s life.

If today he squanders bank accounts with millions of dollars, he only reached this level after immigrating to the United States and consolidating his career, first as a bodybuilder, then as an actor, even becoming a politician.

Born in the small village of Thal, near the Austrian city of Graz, little Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger, who inherited an almost unpronounceable and difficult-to-type surname from his parents Aurelia and Gustav Schwarzenegger, as his biography on the IMDb website recalls, perhaps would not have imagined living a third of what the future had in store for him.

But something would take him across oceans. From a young age he was interested in bodybuilding and, consequently, in bodybuilding, even participating in small tournaments in Europe, but it was immigrating to the United States in 1968 that he began to compete in relevant contests.

However, the path was not easy. “In the beginning, everything was really hard for me — agents and casting directors told me my body was ‘too weird,’ that I had a funny accent and my name was too long,” he said in an interview. according to Yahoo.

“Imagine the situation?! And they told me that I had to change that. Practically in every place I went, they told me that I had no chance”, said the “Austrian Carvalho”, who has already met with the Brazilian fitness muse Gracyanne Barbosa.

the beginning of the career

His career as a bodybuilder comes at about the same time he starts acting. There were five Mr. Universe and seven others by Mr. Olympia — the first being at the age of 23, in 1970 —, a competition that gives the title of best bodybuilder in the world.

Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was about to defend his 5th title in the Mr. Olympia in 1974 Image: Reproduction/ Wikimedia Commons/ Madison Square Garden Center/ Gonzalo Fuentes/ Reuters

1970 is the year of his debut in cinemas with the feature “Hercules in New York”. It is in this decade that he excels in Mr. Olympia and also in film, even winning a Golden Globe for “Stay Hungry” (1976).

The following decade is his consolidation in Hollywood playing Conan in its sequels: “Conan the Barbarian” (1982) and “Conan the Destroyer” (1984). In the same year, he debuts as Terminator in “The Terminator”, which would become a franchise with six releases until 2019 – Arnold only did not star in the fourth film in the series, in 2009.

Conan and the Terminator are the roles that Schwarzenegger makes a point of remembering in the biographies of his official Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts, which together have 32 million followers.

His next work on the big screen will be with “Kung Fury 2”, still without a worldwide release date.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in a scene from “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991) Image: Disclosure

political life

Initially aligned with the Republican Party, Arnold went on to serve in public office in the US federal government and the state of California, both in the 1990s.

It was in 2003 that he soared to greater heights and was elected governor of California, defeating a fellow party member and a Democratic Party politician, after recall (removal from office by voters’ choice) of then-Governor Gray David.

Politicians elected by the Republican Party, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump have already publicly exchanged barbs Image: AFP

In 2006, he was re-elected. His mandates can be politically evaluated as more moderate, with dialogue between parties, including following decisions that were not those recommended by his party. He completed the term in 2011, but without many fans.

The New York Times recalled that he left office “despised by state civil servants (whose wages have been reduced), by Democrats (who reject his aversion to new taxes and his desire to cut welfare), and by Republicans (who would like these aversions and governor’s wishes were stronger), not to mention college students, parents of public school students and people who don’t like the smell of cigars”.

When Donald Trump, also of the Republican Party, was president of the USA, the two even exchanged barbs publicly. In 2017, Trump criticized the actor and former governor for the low ratings of the show “The Apprentice”, presented by Arnold after his departure for a political career.

“When I decided to run for president, I had to leave the show. They hired big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace me and we already know what happened. an event, being countered by the actor who two years later said Trump is “in love with him”.

This year, he used his influence to urge Putin to end Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine. “To President Putin, I say: you started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war,” Schwarzenegger declared in a video published in March.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his children with ex-wife Maria Shriver as children and teenagers Image: Reuters

Family

Married in 1986 to journalist Maria Shriver, from the family of former President John Kennedy, the two had four children together: author Katherine Schwarzenegger (1989), actress Christina Maria Schwarzenegger (1991), model and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (1993). ) and the youngest Christopher Schwarzenegger (1997).

The two separated in 2011 and had their divorce concluded only in December of last year. The documents were signed by both parties according to information from the TMZ website – the two were fighting for the assets valued at US$ 400 million (R$ 2.2 billion in December 2021). The reason for the separation would be a betrayal that resulted in a fifth child of the actor.

The week after the separation was announced, the former governor admitted that he had a child out of wedlock with housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. “After leaving the governorship, I told my wife about what happened a decade ago. I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment from my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the pain. I have caused. I apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement.

Joseph Baena, 23, was born a few days after Christopher, in October 1997. He does not use Arnold’s last name and recently stated that he does not receive financial support from his father, having to abandon his attempt at an acting career to support himself. The young man is also a bodybuilding enthusiast.

Fortune

Arnold has already admitted that he rejected receiving the salary of governor of California, which was around US$ 145,000 a year, approximately R$ 750,000. This, of course, is because he squanders a bank balance highly desirable by any mere salaried mortal.

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune is estimated at US$ 450 million, which would make him a billionaire in Brazil with about R$ 2.3 billion in the current conversion to the real.