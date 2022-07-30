See HERE if you receive R$ 600 or R$ 720 from AUXÍLIO BRASIL AGOSTO

Although many beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil search for “Consultation Dataprev Auxílio Brasil“, a consultation Aid Brazil cannot be done by Dataprev.

see how consult Aid Brazil and find out how much you will receive in the Aid Brazil August.

Through Dataprev querythe citizen can carry out the Emergency Aid consultation.

Although there is no Emergency Aid 2022some program values ​​are available for those who failed to withdraw some installments paid in the years 2020 and 2021.

To find out if you will still receive the Emergency Aidthe citizen needs to use a Gov.br account for the Dataprev query.

See the step-by-step guide to consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid:

Access the Dataprev website ;

; Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

If there are still values ​​for the Emergency Aid available, the balance will appear on the home screen of the site.

During the payment of Emergency Aid in 2020 and 2021, the former Family Scholarship could be consulted by Dataprev in conjunction with the Auxílio.

But since the end of Bolsa Família, the Dataprev consultation was intended only for the Emergency Aid consultation.

to make the consultation Aid Brazilthe beneficiary must use the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems.

In addition, another option for consult Aid Brazil is number 121 of the Ministry of Citizenship.

O Aid Brazil August will be paid in installments of R$ 600 for all families.

The new value will be released until December 2022.

In addition, there is a portion of R$720 available for families enrolled in Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás.

