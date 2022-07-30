See how to play and compete

Have you ever thought about winning any of the prizes drawn by lotteries? This is a dream of a good portion of the world’s population. However, for this it is necessary to play the games that offer the money.

Today the option is a little different from what Brazilians are used to. The US Mega Millions lottery will be drawing $1.02 billion today. Find out how to participate.

American lottery

Currently one of the most famous lotteries for drawing millionaire prizes in the United States is worth billions in dollars. The amount is equivalent to R$ 5.4 billion in Brazil.

The last time the prize was drawn by this lottery there was a winner. The process took place on April 15 this year. Since that day, there have been 29 draws carried out without anyone being able to hit all the numbers in the game.

In this way, the accumulated value for the game now was considered the 4th biggest prize in the history of the lottery. The first-place amount was for 2018. It went out to a player in South Carolina who took home $1.537 billion.

Can Brazilians play?

However, what many people want to know is whether it is possible to play the lottery even when abroad. The reality is that there is such a possibility. The Mega Millions rules make no objection to this practice.

As there is an option to play online, many Brazilians can access websites for this purpose. For this it is necessary to research those that are most famous to avoid falling into scams.

Once the platform is chosen, it is possible to select the numbers and send. Then just hope to be drawn in the process. It is worth remembering that, as in Brazilian games, the value can be divided if there is more than one person who hits all the numbers, but this probability is very small.

It is important to mention that one way that the winner can end up not getting all the prize is to choose a site that charges a commission if the person is chosen.

Something that is also important to note is that the person who manages to win the lottery amounts must make the withdrawal in person. However, some of the sites that release bets for those who are in another country can offer advice in case this situation occurs.

