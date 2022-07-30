See message that Tom Brady sent to Cassio

In addition to great tributes from President Duilio Monteiro Alves and representatives of the Corinthiansgoalkeeper Cássio also had a moment of personal euphoria when he received an affectionate message from quarterback Tom Brady, one of the greatest in American football history.

Historic with the New England Patriots shirt, where he stayed for 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls, he defends the colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he also adds a title – he had announced his retirement, but he backed out. Furthermore, Brady is husband of Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen.

“Cássio my brother, Corinthians number 12! I know you’re a Patriots fan, I’m sorry to hear that, but I’m excited to hear that you’ve completed 603 matches for Corinthians, that’s unbelievable for a goalkeeper.” video quarterback.

“We are number 12, I know you know a lot about defense and I know about attack. We would make a good pair. Congratulations on your commitment, you are legendary. Forward! Congratulations and good luck for the rest of the season! Let’s go”, he added, excited.

I thought this moment was too much! Cassio, idol for many, seeing an idol congratulate him. No one else, none other than… Tom Brady! pic.twitter.com/DYv9wdO4qU ? Marina Bufon (@marina_bufon) July 29, 2022

As soon as the video was played on the big screen, Cássio looked back at those present at the special press conference held in his honor and, laughing from ear to ear, thanked him.

“I don’t even know what to say, this guy is a phenomenon. I like football when I’m in my spare time. For those who know, he’s one of the greatest of all time. I’ll give my shirt first to whoever got this video “, said Cassio, laughing.

At the press conference, Cássio was honored by the club and the main supporters organized on account of the 603 games defending the alvinegra goal. Currently, he is third in the ranking of players who played for Corinthians the most, and first among goalkeepers.

The next challenge for Timão is Botafogo, this Saturday, from 19h (from Brasilia), at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão, in the first round of the return.