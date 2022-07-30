Self-reflection may lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Understand

Alzheimer’s is characterized by gradual memory loss. The condition also affects people’s concentration, language, and reasoning ability. Although there is still no cure for the disease, science has advanced in research to discover how lifestyle habits can impact the development of the condition.

A study by University College London, published in the journal Neurology, reveals that older people who do self-reflection for at least ten minutes a day can lower their risk of developing Alzheimer’s. The practice of thinking about oneself and trying to understand one’s feelings benefits brain health, the authors suggest.

The conclusions were reached by analyzing two clinical trials that involved 259 people in their 70s. Participants answered questions about how much time they spent each day trying to understand their thoughts and feelings and were also subjected to cognitive tests.

benefits

Participants who were in the habit of self-reflection had better memory and concentration, and were also more competent in the skills needed to solve a problem.

The author of the review, Harriet Demnitz-King, points out that the benefits of self-reflection also have the advantage of being quite accessible. “Anyone can engage in self-reflection and potentially increase how well they know themselves, as this is not dependent on physical health or socioeconomic factors,” she pointed out.

Although the research does not indicate a direct cause-and-effect relationship between self-reflection and Alzheimer’s, the work opens up possibilities for the topic to be deepened in other studies.