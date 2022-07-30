Sevilla director details Barcelona ‘hat’ at Chelsea by Jules Koundé

Monchi, Sevilla’s director of football, revealed this Friday (29) that Barcelona gave Chelsea the famous ‘hat’ to sign Jules Koundé. In a press conference, the Spaniard said that the English had an advantage in the negotiation, but Barça arrived with more conviction and ended up winning the dispute.

“Last Thursday (21), we reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea and the player as well, but over the weekend everything stopped. Mateu Alemany (Barcelona’s director of football) contacted me on Monday. After working about values, we reached an agreement, concluding the most important sale in the club’s history”, he said.

There were several suitors at the beginning, but only Chelsea and Barcelona remained in the end. As football does not cease to surprise, Chelsea began to doubt not the player, but the way to face the market in defensive positions. The offer was good, but they decided to stop,” said Monchi.

With Koundé, Barcelona reached the fifth signing for the next season, alongside the arrivals of Kessié, Christensen, Raphinha and Lewandowski.