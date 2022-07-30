Shark reappears at Praia do Náutico, in Fortaleza

A nurse shark reappeared at Praia do Náutico, in Fortaleza, on the morning of this Friday, 29th. The moment was recorded again by bathers in the Capital, who came close to the animal, which swam close to the strip of sand. This Thursday, the 28th, the same shark circled the beach, where a bather, without realizing it, swam with the animal.

According to fishing engineer Eloim Ghibor, despite the animal appearing to be helpless, bathers are advised to avoid direct contact with it so that it does not feel threatened. In addition, the engineer points out that it is essential to respect the nurse shark’s natural habitat, such as beaches, mangroves and the ocean.

The professor of the Institute of Marine Sciences (Labomar), of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), Vicente Faria, explains that the animal has as predominant characteristics the permanence in the seabed and environment with the presence of stones. As for food, the professor informs that the nurse shark’s main source of nutrients comes from crustaceans, which are found on the ocean floor.

“They don’t have those sharp teeth that we imagine when we think of a shark. Their teeth are smaller, which makes it easier to maintain a diet, which involves crabs, shrimp and lobsters”, explained the Labomar professor.

Fisheries engineer and environmental analyst, Eloim Ghibor, points out that there are records of negative interactions between the species and humans. In these contacts, the engineer points out that nurse sharks end up suffering more than human beings. According to the specialist, this is due to the fact that the “species is widely captured, mainly by the fin market”.

Also according to Eloim, the nurse shark is a very common species to be found on beaches with spikes, such as in Náutico. The species, according to the engineer, has already had records of captures in areas ranging from Barra do Ceará to Titanzinho. (Collaborated by Bruna Lira)

