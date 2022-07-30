Singer Kevinho ruptures Achilles tendon and will have to undergo surgery: “I got badly injured”

Singer Kevinho sprained his Achilles tendon while playing soccer with friends. In a photo published by the artist on social media, the musician appeared in a wheelchair at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. He was hospitalized between late Thursday night and early Friday morning (29).

To the followers, the musician gave more details about how the injury happened: “Guys, I went to play ball today and my ankle was badly injured. I tore my Achilles tendon. It went bad”, he commented. He was rescued by friends who took him to the hospital. Kevinho will have to undergo surgery.

The funker also informed that the surgery should take place this weekend. Through Instagram stories, he continues to interact with his followers, showing his current health status, but the artist did not give further details about the surgical procedure he will undergo.

The tendon is one of the strongest in the human body and is found at the back of the ankle. An injury in this region makes it difficult to bend the foot or even walk. Tendon injuries can occur anywhere in the cord. They are more frequent in athletes who practice impact and force modalities, due to excessive or improper use of the locomotor system. They range from simple stretching to partial or total tendon rupture.