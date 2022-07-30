Single Raffle of R$ 300,000 from Nubank for Nubank users; see how to compete

Using products or services that think about the customer is always a pleasure. And that’s the feeling that Nubank’s customers feel. The company is always with news thinking about its users.

The novelty is the sweepstakes held by the company. Now users will be able to win prizes by participating in the bank’s campaign. Learn more about the Nubank initiative below.

Nubank Sweepstakes

Technology is evolving daily. With this, it is normal for all companies to start to incorporate this tool in their ways of working. Types of services that were previously strictly face-to-face now offer online possibilities.

That’s what happened with the banking business. Financial companies did not take long to adhere to the tools of the online world to facilitate the services of a conventional bank. However, more than the changes in those that already existed, it is necessary to point out the creation of new enterprises.

Nubank is one of the first digital banks to appear in Brazil. It came about by launching the possibility of being part of a completely online service and thinking about the ease and convenience of the population. With that, it became one of the main fintechs in the country.

Recently, Nubank created the “Tudo Roxinho” campaign. In it, a draw of R$ 10 thousand is taking place for the clients of the enterprise. The best part is that at the end of the promotion, the institution will draw a single prize worth R$ 300 thousand. It will be possible to participate until the month of August.

Know more: Receive up to BRL 1.5 THOUSAND back through Nubank; understand the promotion!

How to participate?

People who wish to participate in the sweepstakes must open the Nubank app (Android: https://bit.ly/3J52NDg or iOS: https://apple.co/3OzDGJY) and search for the credit card area. With this, they need to select the option “All in Roxinho”.

It is necessary to read the terms of the initiative and only then accept the process by entering the password with four numbers. After this step, it is necessary to complete three objectives to receive the lucky tickets. If you can do all the steps you can get 16 coupons.

The bank explains that the goals are customizable, that is, they will depend on the pre-approved limit of the customer and also on their profile. The promotion is available from the 16th of May and ends on the 31st of July.

The draw dates are July 18, July 20, August 17 and August 20.

It is worth remembering that the amounts of R$ 10 thousand will be transferred from 13 gold bar certificates.

See too: Nubank promotion gives prizes of R$ 100; see how to participate and compete