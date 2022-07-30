SP has 3 children and 3 adolescents with the disease

Three children and three teenagers have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the state of São Paulo so far. Children are between 4 and 6 years old, while teenagers are between 13 and 14 years old, the State Health Department told the UOL.

In the capital of São Paulo, a 4-year-old boy and two 6-year-old girls are “in monitoring with no signs of aggravation”, informed the City Hall. Among the young people, there are two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, and one of them is in the city of Osasco, metropolitan region of São Paulo.

“All are in home isolation and in good clinical condition, accompanied by municipal and state surveillance”, said the state health ministry.

In total, the city of São Paulo had 713 confirmed cases of the disease until 6 pm yesterday.

In Brazil, there are 1,066 smallpox cases registered so far, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, which already treats the situation as an outbreak.

A death from the disease was also reported today by the folder: the victim was from Uberlândia (MG).

Outbreak is the first stage in the evolution of contagion, before epidemic and pandemic, such as covid-19. It happens when there is a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease in a specific region. To use this term, the increase in cases must be greater than expected by the authorities.

An epidemic is when an outbreak occurs in several regions. A pandemic is when an epidemic spreads across different regions of the planet.

The Ministry said that controlling the disease is a priority for the agency, and announced that it will set up a group to coordinate the response with the participation of various health institutions, such as Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Departments), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and PAHO, the WHO arm in the Americas.

See the number of cases by state, according to the Ministry of Health:

Sao Paulo: 823

Rio de Janeiro: 124

Minas Gerais: 44

Paraná: 21

Federal District: 15

Goiás: 13

Bahia: 5

Ceará: 4

Santa Catarina: 4

Rio Grande do Sul: 4

Pernambuco: 3

Rio Grande do Norte: 2

Holy Spirit: 2

Tocantins: 1

Acre: 1

Monkeypox vaccine in Brazil

There is still no vaccine available for the disease in the country, but the Ministry of Health says it is negotiating the acquisition.

“The ministry has been looking for quick alternatives for the acquisition of the vaccine and articulated with PAHO/WHO the negotiations for the acquisition of the immunizing agent. In this way, the National Immunization Program (PNI) will be able to define the best immunization strategy for Brazil”, he said. in note.

About a decade ago, the Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic developed an immunizer from the vaccinia virus, which belongs to the same family as smallpox (the cause of smallpox) and monkeypox. In the United States, she is known as Jynneos. In Europe, the name of this product is Imvanex.

For now, vaccination against monkeypox has only started in parts of Europe and North America. The European Union, for example, made an agreement with Bavarian Nordic that provides for the delivery of 110,000 doses.

The United States already has a stock of 800,000 units of Jynneos/Imvanex, according to the American newspaper The New York Times. Some places, such as Washington, Chicago and New York, have started the vaccination campaign.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The disease starts with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, that is, non-specific symptoms similar to a cold or flu.

In general, from 1 to 5 days after the onset of fever, skin lesions appear, called exanthema or rash skin (red spots). These lesions initially appear on the face, spreading to other parts of the body. They are accompanied by itching and enlargement of the lymph nodes.

It is worth noting that a person is contagious until all the shells fall off — the shells contain infectious viral material — and the skin is completely healed.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people — proximity is a necessary factor for contagion. Thus, the disease occurs when the individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal (rodents are believed to be the main animal reservoir for humans) or with other infected individuals through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions. or droplets from the respiratory system.

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s wounds—this includes skin contact or material that has had skin contact, for example, towels or sheets used by someone who is sick.

*With information from BBC Brazil