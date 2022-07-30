Spain confirms death of second person with monkeypox | Health

According to Spanish media, both deaths are being investigated to determine whether the cause was monkeypox. The newspaper “El País” found that both patients developed inflammation in the brain (encephalitis) after contracting the disease.

According to the latest update from the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Spain had, until Saturday (29), 4,298 confirmed cases of the disease – the highest number outside Africa so far.

See the characteristics of affected patients in Spain:

Ages range from 10 months to 88 years;

Of the total number of cases, 4,081 occurred in men and 64 in women. Three cases do not have data on the sex of the patients;

120 people (of the 3,750 for which there is information) needed to be hospitalized ;

(of the 3,750 for which there is information) ; 135 patients (of the 2,353 for which there is information) had complications – the most frequent were secondary bacterial infections and mouth ulcers ;

(of the 2,353 for which there is information) – the most frequent were ; 3,458 of the 4,148 patients for whom there is information were men who have sex with men. (See what is known about sexual transmission);

In cases where the most likely mode of transmission is known (2,253), 82% of infections occurred through close contact in the context of sexual intercourse; another 10.5% occurred through close non-sexual contact. (Understand more about the ways of transmission of the disease).

The deaths in Spain are the first from monkeypox in Europe, which concentrates more than 70% of cases outside Africa.

On Friday (29), Brazil also confirmed the first death from the disease. In all, the world already has three confirmed deaths from monkeypox outside the African continent and 5 in Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency last Saturday (23).

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family (poxvirus) and genus (orthopoxvirus) as human smallpox. Smallpox, however, was eradicated from the world in 1980, and it was far more lethal.

Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, regardless of the sexual orientation of those who are infected.

The disease usually causes the following initial symptoms:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.