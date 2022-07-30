Spain’s Prime Minister Has a Plan to Save Energy: Don’t Wear Ties | World

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, appeared in public without a tie this Friday (29) and said that this is a way to save energy.

The idea is that, without a tie, the person spends less heat and does not need to cool the air-conditioned environment.

Sánchez also stated that he asked ministers, “all public and private sector leaders, if they haven’t already done so, that when it’s not necessary, don’t wear the tie.”

According to him, this is a way of contributing to energy savings, which are important for the country.

Sánchez made these statements using his suit coat.

Russia cuts EU gas supplies in half

The prime minister announced that next week he must approve urgent measures to improve energy efficiency. “Saving energy is everyone’s job and it’s a priority,” said Sánchez.

According to him, this will help lessen dependence on Vladimir Putin, whom he has described as an aggressor, and also fight inflation.

Opposition questions use of helicopter

Opposition politicians questioned the tie talk. According to the newspaper “El País”, representatives of the Popular Party recalled that Sánchez went by helicopter to the base in Torrejón de Ardoz to take a plane to Brussels on the same day.