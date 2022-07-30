Spanish Public Ministry orders Neymar and Shakira’s arrest

Shakira and Neymar Jr are the targets of two lawsuits brought by the Public Ministry of Barcelona and Spain, respectively. By decisions decreed this Friday, 29, the authorities asked for the arrest of the Colombian singer for 8 years and the Brazilian soccer player for two years.

Credit: Playback/InstagramSpanish Public Ministry orders Neymar and Shakira’s arrest

Shakira is accused by the Public Ministry of Barcelona of defrauding 14.5 million euros from the Spanish Treasury between 2012 and 2014, while Neymar is accused by the Public Ministry of Spain for fraud and corruption in his contract with FC Barcelona.

The Barcelona Public Ministry also asked for the payment of a fine of around 24 million euros (about R$126 million) for Shakira.

According to the AFP news agency, Shakira’s sentence was handed down after she refused to make a deal with the MP last Wednesday. The singer pleads not guilty. Now the Barcelona Court will decide and open a trial for the artist.

The document asking for Shakira’s arrest accuses the singer of having used a “corporate structure” created years before to avoid paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Shakira stated in a statement that “the Public Ministry has insisted on collecting the money earned in [suas] international tours and on ‘The Voice’”, in the period when “I was not yet resident in Spain”.

The request for Neymar’s arrest is yet another chapter in the soap opera that involves his hiring by FC Barcelona. The case is analyzed from a complaint by the Brazilian group DIS, former owner of part of the rights over the player and private prosecution in this case, which was considered harmed in the transfer of the current PSG striker to Barcelona.

Initially, Barcelona said it officially transferred 57.1 million euros (40 million to Neymar’s family and 17.1 million to Brazilian Santos) when they bought the player’s pass. However, the Spanish court calculates that it was at least 83.3 million euros.

Neymar will be tried at the Barcelona Provincial Court in October, on the eve of the Qatar World Cup. Former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu will also be tried in this process.