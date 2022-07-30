Specialist analyzes behavior of Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares in ‘Encontro’, reveals ‘climate’ and concludes: “Total discomfort…”

The internet is apparently not happy with the joint submission of Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares in the program “Date”. Since the duo took over the attraction, users claim a climate in the relationship and comment that the dynamic offered to the viewer bothers those who are watching.

On this premise, the tiktoker and specialist in facial microexpressions and human behavior, Lazaro Calderanoffered to analyze some parts of the presentation made by Patricia and Manuel. In the influencer’s conclusion, the journalist is uncomfortable with the communicator at times.

Lazaro also mentions the occasion when Patrícia shared the presentation with the reporter Fabricio Battagliniat the “More you“, in February. In a certain scene, Poet roll your eyes and moistens the mouth, which may be a sign of impatience. Then he highlights the first edition of the “Meeting” after Fátima Bernardes’ departure, in which the brunette addresses her co-worker as a “partner”.

“when the Patricia goes to the Manuel as ‘partner’, although she is employing a supposedly positive context, in reality, technically my understanding is that she has a total discomfort in this supposed partnership that she claims. This ‘partner’ would be more or less like saying, ‘Look, I’m the main presenter of the show and you’re here by my side. You are a partner’”, he concluded technically.