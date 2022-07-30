Specialist analyzes Patrícia Poeta and sees discomfort with Manoel

A video in which an expert analyzes Patrícia Poeta’s facial expressions in Globo programs went viral on TikTok and accumulated more than one million views and 150,000 likes in less than 24 hours. On the social network, Lázaro Calderan, who presents himself as a specialist in facial micro-expressions and human behavior, pointed out a certain discomfort on the part of the presenter in relation to her colleague from the Encontro, Manoel Soares.

At the beginning of the video, the tik toker made it clear that he would do a technical analysis, without issuing any opinion, and started by showing Patrícia’s participation in Mais Você, when she and Fabrício Battaglini replaced Ana Maria Braga, in February 2020. In the edition, the presenter showed the correct way to wash his hands, while the gaúcha appeared to be frustrated for not being able to interrupt the journalist.

According to the specialist, when she rolls her eyes and quickly lubricates her mouth, the brunette shows impatience. With her lips pursed and her brow down, she delivers that she’s angry.

Subsequently, Lázaro rescued the first meeting that Patrícia and Manoel officially presented together, after Fátima Bernardes left. Even before showing the excerpt, he warns that internet users need to pay attention to the word “partner”, often used by Poet.

“When Patrícia addresses Manoel as ‘partner’, although she is using a supposedly positive context, in reality, technically my understanding is that she has total discomfort in this supposed partnership that she claims. This ‘partner’ would be more or less like saying, ‘Look, I’m the main presenter of the show and you’re here by my side. You are a partner,’” he analyzed.

Before finishing the content, the specialist explains that this is even more evident when, later, Manoel says that the program “is ours”, which makes Patrícia say that Fátima has had several partners over the years and now she has the baiano.

Patrícia Poeta ignores criticism and celebrates a month at the Meeting: “We won”

Patrícia Poeta has been the target of criticism since taking over the Meeting, however, the presenter chose to ignore the negative repercussion of her performance in the morning and celebrated a month ahead of the attraction this Friday (29), on Globo. The journalist, who took over from Fátima Bernardes at the beginning of July, thanked the audience and the affection of the viewers and also celebrated with her colleague Manoel Soares: “We won”.

“I would like to thank your audience and your affection in this one month meeting. There were so many changes! Change of city, change of program, change of house… So much change!”, said Patrícia Poeta at the end of today’s Meeting. Alongside Manoel Soares, she debuted on the show as a starter on July 4th.

“There’s one thing I couldn’t help but be grateful for, which is your affection, your audience, your company. Thank you so much for your company!”.

Afterwards, Patrícia turned to her colleague Manoel Martins, shaking hands with him: “We won this first challenge. Play here, partner.” Since the program’s reformulation, the presenter’s little space, thrown to the side, has been the target of criticism.

Manoel also made a point of celebrating the period ahead of the attraction: “Thank you, for everything you give to us. Keep with us because there are more than 350 thousand months to come”.