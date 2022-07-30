Stable, average of deaths stands at 221 and is the lowest in 25 days

The moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 has followed a trend of stability for 12 days. Today, the indicator stood at 221, and reached the lowest level in 25 days. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The index has changed -11% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, means decline, and between 15% and -15%, as today, signals stability.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to track the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The calculation considers the average number of deaths – or cases – over the last seven days.

Three regions register stability in the moving average of deaths: Central-West (-10%), Northeast (0%) and Southeast (-7%). The North has a high of 43%, while the South has a fall of -40%.

In relation to the federation units, 5 are up, 12 are stable and 9 are down.

In the last 24 hours, 228 deaths were recorded as a result of the disease. Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, the Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, and Tocantins did not record any deaths this Friday (29). Acre did not disclose the data. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 678,375 lives have been lost in the country.

Today Brazil had 42,816 new known cases of covid-19. In all, there are 33,795,192 positive tests reported since March 2020.

The moving average was at 34.38, the lowest level in the last 40 days. With that, the index reached the 8th day in a downtrend, changing -41% compared to 14 days ago.

All regions of the country follow the national scenario of a downward trend in the moving average of cases: Midwest (-34%), Northeast (-63%), North (-21%), Southeast (-39%) and South (-16%).

Among the federation units, one is on the rise, 2 are stable and 22 are down.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (29%)

Minas Gerais: stability (-7%)

Rio de Janeiro: stability (-2%)

São Paulo: stability (-12%)

North region

Acre: did not update data today

Rondônia: stability (0%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (5%)

Maranhão: stability (-9%)

Pernambuco: stability (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (118%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-62%)

Goiás: stability (-3%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-26%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (-15%)

Santa Catarina: drop (-38%)

government data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 244 new deaths caused by covid-19, reaching a total of 678,313 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The data are from the bulletin released today (29) by the Ministry of Health.

According to the figures in the report, there were 41,713 positive diagnoses for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 33,790,698 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 32,272,604 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 839,781 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.