Star Trek’s Georgei Takei Will Video Conference for Event

George Takei, Star Trek star who had his visit to Brazil canceled by the event UCCONXwill participate in the event via videoconference, in consideration of Brazilian fans.

The official account of uconx announced, earlier this afternoon, on their social networks, the participation of the renowned actor. The videoconference attraction starts at 2 pmat RPG area.

In consideration of Star Trek fans ❤️, George Takei will be live on UcconX via video conference.

It will be today at 14 pm, on the RPG Area screen! The Nova Frota staff will mediate the online panel, where we will have a chat with Takei, who will be able to interact with the public 🚀 pic.twitter.com/L2LjZ8VyvE — OFFICIAL UCCONX (@ucconx) July 29, 2022

Last Thursday (28), the actor published a video claiming that his coming to the country would not be possible because of the health condition of her husband, Brad, who contracted covid-19 and is not feeling well. Despite testing negative for the virus, Takei canceled all his appointments, avoiding greater risks of contamination.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZbaU1KACHg Reproduction / New Fleet / Youtube

More about UcconX

O UCCONX is an event that occurs between the days 27th and 31st of July, from 10 am to 10 pm, at the Anhembi Complex in São Paulo (SP). In this event aimed at all lovers of pop culture, Pop, Geek and Gamer. According to what was announced by the fair’s organization, all the public present will be able to enjoy one of the greatest immersive experiences ever lived.

Among the attractions confirmed during the days of the event, there are fan meetings with renowned actors representing pop culture.

The confirmed stars are: Dacre Montgomerywho gave life to the character Billy in the series Stranger Things, Ian Somerhalderthe eternal Damon Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries and also known for starring in series like Lost and Smallville, which marked the 2000s and Rupert Grint, which will be one of the biggest attractions of the event. He played the character Ronald Weasley, from the acclaimed and idolized Harry Potter franchise.

other attractions

O STAGE X brings diverse attractions in the form of music, videos, movies, new artistic trends and performances, bringing fun and entertainment for the whole family.

The confirmed attractions for the X stage are: Lucas Carlossinger-songwriter who brings romantic choruses and R&B melodies to his hits; Isa Prezottowhich brings content focused on lifestyle, sharing tips, curiosities, music and much more with great humor; Gagui Tattoowith references to hip-hop, trap and love songs in their songs; Dotinhoreproducing scenes from movies and series with a lot of humor, editing and special effects and the Monte Cristo Orchestra, known for covering all rhythms and musical styles. For the UCCONXits string sextet brings a repertoire composed of the soundtracks of the movies and series we love the most.

For gamers, the organization of the event prepared attractions and championships aimed at players and fans of the competitive scenario of CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE, FIFA, FORTNITE, FREE FIRE and CS:GO, in addition to the presence of several personalities from the gamer world such as falleN, Nobru, Wax, Steluto, Lipão, Scorpion, Gelli Clash, Jam and Max Palaro. The public will also be able to enjoy the Free To Play gives Arena Gamerwhich will be filled with Pcs Gamer, 100 Xbox, 100 Playstations and a lot of adrenaline.

During the entire event, you will be kept up to date with everything that happens in the uconx in full coverage of our team of fans.com.