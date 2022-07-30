Stem cell transplant to treat leukemia cures HIV patient

posted on 07/28/2022 06:00



(credit: Photo Credit: C. Goldsmith, P. Feorino, EL Palmer, WR McManus, CDC/Disclosure)

One more person is HIV-free after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia. The 66-year-old is the fourth patient in the world to benefit from the procedure, and the oldest. The case was announced by scientists at the City of Hope Hospital, in the United States, at the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal, Canada. At the event, Spanish researchers also reported that a woman is in viral remission, with low levels of HIV in her bloodstream, as a result of an experimental drug treatment.

The City of Hope patient was diagnosed in 1988, has been in viral remission for more than 17 months and is no longer on antiretroviral therapy. Three years ago, the man underwent a stem cell transplant to treat acute myeloid leukemia. According to Jana K. Dickter, a professor at the institution’s Division of Infectious Diseases, who presented the result at a press conference, it is the oldest person with HIV and cancer to undergo the procedure and achieve remission in both conditions.

The 66-year-old’s bone marrow donor has a rare genetic mutation, CCR5 delta 32, which makes people resistant to most strains of HIV. CCR5 is a receptor present in the body’s defense cells, and the virus uses it to enter and attack the immune system. The rare variant, however, blocks the path, preventing the pathogen from replicating.

According to City of Hope hematologist Ahmed Aribi, the patient received three different therapies to go into remission before receiving the transplant. “He had a high risk of relapse of acute myeloid leukemia, making his remission even more remarkable,” Aribi said in a statement. According to him, since recovering from the procedure, the man has not shown any evidence of having the replicating HIV virus in the body, either in blood or tissue samples. He stopped taking antiretroviral drugs in 2021 and has been closely monitored since then.

For Jana K. Dickte, the experience opens up new therapeutic possibilities. “Because this patient lived longer with HIV before his transplant and received the least immunosuppressive therapy (than the three who preceded him), we now have evidence that if the right stem cell donor is found for patients living with who develop blood cancer, we can use newer, less intensive chemotherapy regimen options to try to achieve dual remission,” he said. “This could open up new opportunities for older patients living with HIV and blood cancer.”

Although promising, the treatment is not indicated for people who do not have blood cancers. But, theoretically, it would be possible to use gene editing tools to induce mutations similar to the one that benefited the four patients so far considered cured of HIV. “It is theoretically possible to inject an enzyme into the arm that will enter the cells and eliminate CCR5 and the virus. But this is science fiction for now,” President-elect Sharon Lewin told AFP. of the International AIDS Society.





At the Montreal conference, researchers from the University Hospital of Barcelona also presented a case of remission after the use of drugs. However, the patient, a woman who has lived with the microorganism for more than 15 years, still has HIV in her body that is capable of making new viable copies of itself. The viral load, however, is undetectable in the blood, and she no longer needs to take antiretrovirals.

“The other cases of cure are associated with bone marrow transplantation or exceptional patients who have defective viruses or genetic factors associated with a potent immune response to HIV,” said Josep M. Miró, lead author of the study, in a note. The patient, however, does not have any genetic factor associated with HIV control. “In addition, she had a severe infection in the acute phase,” said the scientist.

In 2006, she entered a viral inhibition clinical trial with four therapies, used for 11 months. These drugs prepared the patient’s body so that the immune system itself would fight the virus more efficiently, said Núria Climent, a biologist who presented the result at the congress.

The woman has not taken antiretrovirals for 15 years and her viral load is suppressed, Climent said. “The great novelty of the study is that we characterized the cells that manage to control the virus”, said the researcher. The scientists found that two types of lymphocytes that are part of the innate immune system were particularly stimulated by the experimental treatment. According to Climent, the result “of functional cure opens the door to the development of potential new treatment strategies to increase the activity of cells involved in the patient’s innate response to the virus”.