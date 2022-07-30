STF suspends payment of public debt in Alagoas due to ICMS losses | Alagoas – News

STF/Advisory Minister Luiz Fux accepted the request of the government of Alagoas and suspended public debt installments

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended this Thursday, 28, the payment of installments due in August of the debt of the State of Alagoas in operations managed by the National Treasury Secretariat (Union) and financial institutions such as the Bank of Brazil. The State argued that the drop in the collection of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) that is levied on fuels made it impossible to pay debts. The decrease in collection between July and December this year is R$ 461 million.

When granting an injunction in the Original Civil Action (ACO) 3587/AL, the minister took into account the restriction on state taxation caused by Federal Complementary Laws 192/2022, which changed the ICMS incidence model on fuels, and 194/2022, which limited the tax rate on fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport. Also according to the decision, the Union is prohibited from executing counter-guarantees arising from non-compliance with contracts, if it voluntarily pays the installments.

Fux also argued that Alagoas is in a state of calamity due to heavy rains in the state.

“The undue and unplanned suppression of essential public resources for the community in general, the realization that, given the inexorable guarantee of social rights to material benefits, demands, as a rule, high costs and that state resources are, by definition, scarce, so that the realization of these rights is invariably subject to allocative choices,” said Fux.

In the minister’s assessment, the non-effectiveness of the compensatory measures provided for by law in favor of the Member States constitutes a potential serious injury to the public interest, as he justified in the action.

The rapporteur of the case is Minister Roberto Barroso. But the decision was taken by Fux, because the Court is in recess until August 31. Fux is the minister on duty until the Court returns to normal operation.

Last week, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, also from the STF, responded to a similar request made by the State of Maranhão. According to the magistrate, the drop in revenue caused by two complementary laws “causes a profound imbalance in the account of the federation entities”.

The minister also said that the restriction on taxation was decided unilaterally, “without consulting the States”.

“It is possible to say that the restriction on state taxation results in a profound imbalance in the account of the federation entities, making the fulfillment of the obligations contracted in the contracts excessively onerous, at least at this stage”, he said.

ICMS is a state tax that represented 86% of state revenue in 2021, or R$652 billion. According to governors, fuel, oil, lubricants and energy accounted for almost 30% of the amount collected from the tax.