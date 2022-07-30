STJ authorizes the redistribution of slots from the extinct Pantanal Linhas Aéreas

Image: aeroprints.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The Supreme Court of Justice (STJ), through its 2nd Panel, gave a partially favorable decision to an appeal filed by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) that authorizes the redistribution of slots granted to the extinct Pantanal Linhas Aéreas, at Congonhas Airport in the city of São Paulo. As of this green light from the judiciary, the agency will temporarily assume the management of these assets.

This is not the first time that the STJ has intervened in the case of Pantanal slots, a company incorporated into TAM in 2009 and extinguished in August 2013.

According to information from the ConJur website, these slots





For the rapporteur of the case, Minister Og Fernandes, the decision taken by the TJ-SP had systemic causes, exceptionally because it is a concession with high dispute, not only at the São Paulo airport, but at any airport, and which is also not applicable. obey the economic and administrative logic solely to the interests of the company.

“There is no doubt that the sector’s regulatory agency has competence and institutional capacity superior to that of the Judiciary to identify whether the economic interest of the community, in which it considers that of the direct users of the system, who wish to fly and transport cargo, is better served by the maintenance of slots with the company in recovery or with other“, says the minister of the STJ.

A total of 61 will be managed by ANAC slotsbeing 31 for landings and 30 for takeoffs in Congonhas, non-transferable, subject to incorporation, even if tangential, to the rights of the extinct airline.





